Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 17,884 amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on September 27, led by gains in banking and auto shares . While Sensex ended 29 points higher at 60,077, Nifty closed at its record peak of 17,855, rising 2 points against the previous close.

During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 60,412.

Maruti was the top Sensex gainer, rising 6.53% per cent, followed by gains in M&M, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, RIL and HDFC Bank.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, "The short-term trend is still positive. For day traders, the 17,900 levels could be the immediate hurdle, and below the same, the correction wave could continue up to 17750-17710 levels. On the flip side, if the Nifty moves above 17,900, the uptrend continuation formation is likely to continue up to 17,950-18,000 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 594.63 crore on September 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,397 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 398 points to 24,607. The Shanghai Composite index rose 11 points to 3,594. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 70 points to 7,314. Nikkei lost 100 points to 30,139.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points to 4,443.11, the Nasdaq dropped 77.73 points to 14,969.97 and the Dow gained 71.37 points to 34,869.37.