Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 98 points to 17,868 level amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 372.32 points lower at 59,636 and Nifty fell 133.85 points to 17,764. M&M was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Markets witnessed selling pressure at higher levels as investors seem to be trimming their holdings in stocks that had risen sharply in the recent upsurge. The Nifty is still holding the lower top formation, indicating continuation of the weak wave in the near future. While the intraday texture is weak, for bulls the 50 days SMA and 17790 could act as a key support level."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on November 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,885 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 33 points lower at 7,362. Nikkei fell 67 points to 29,677 and Shanghai Composite was trading 20 points higher at 3,581. Hang Seng index declined 62 points to 24,987.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 6 points lower at 4,697 , the Nasdaq rose 63 points to 16,057 and the Dow Jones lost 268 points to 35,601.