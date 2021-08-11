Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 42 points higher at 16,319, amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 10, Sensex ended at a record high, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 151 points higher at 54,554 and Nifty advanced 21 points to 16,280.



Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "Structurally, the consolidation in the last few sessions is developing as an expanded flat pattern & is expected to be followed by the next leg up. On the downside, 16,200-16,150 is a key short-term support zone. A dip towards this area will be a fresh buying opportunity for the short term traders. The overall outlook continues to be positive with the short term target at 16400."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they bought shares worth Rs 178.51 crore on August 10 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 689 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

S&P 500 gained 4.40 points to 4,436.75. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.5%, to 35,264.67. The blue-chip index also notched an all-time high.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite was up 0.12% and Hng Seng climbed 0.43%. Taiwan T Sec Index was down 0.28%.