Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 29 points higher at 16,323, amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 11, benchmark indices closed flat amid a rally in metal shares. Sensex ended 28 points lower at 54,525 and Nifty gained 2 points to 16,282.

On Sensex, Tata Steel was the top gainer rising 3.86%, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with volatile movement and similar market action is expected to continue for the next session. Nifty is currently placed at the support of 10 period EMA at 16,150 levels and could possibly make another upside attempt towards 16,350 in the next session. Immediate support is placed at 16,180 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 238.14 crore crore on August 11 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 206.28 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

US indices hit record highs in the last trading session. S&P 500 rose 10.95 points to 4,447.70. Dow gained 220.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,484.97. Both indices also set all-time highs on Friday and Tuesday.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,514 and Hang Seng was down 0.10% to 26,633. Taiwan T Sec index fell 0.25% to 17,184.