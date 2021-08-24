Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 88 points to 16,583, amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 23, Sensex ended 226 points higher at 55,555 and Nifty gained 46 points to 16,496. HCL Tech was the top Sensex gainer rising over 4 per cent, followed by TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra.

M&M, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.50%.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "Technically, on intraday charts, the index has formed a double bottom formation. We are of the view that the 10 days SMA or 16450 would be the immediate support for the bulls. As long as Nifty is trading above the same, an upside could lift the index up to 16,550. On the other hand, trading below 16450 could possibly open one more leg of correction up to 16,350-16,300 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,363 crore on August 23 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 1,452 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The S&P 500 rose 37.86 points to 4,479.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71. The Nasdaq gained 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65, eclipsing its last all-time high set early this month.

In Asia, Nikkei rose 269 points to 27,763 and Hang Seng was up 413 points to 25,522.

Taiwan's T Sec 50 gained 74 points to 16,816.