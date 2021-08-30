Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 95 points higher at 16,820 amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 27, benchmark indices closed at all-time highs amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 175 points higher at 56,124 and Nifty gained 68 points to 16,705. Sensex has risen 17.54% or 8,373 points and Nifty has climbed 19.48% or 2,723 points since the beginning of this year.

In a year, Sensex zoomed 43.49% or 17,011 points and Nifty clocked a stellar rally of 44.52% or 5,145.95 points.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said," If Nifty opens above 15,722 and remains high for the first hour of trade on Monday, we could see further improvement in the Nifty as well as the broader markets. 16,543 on the downside could be a crucial support."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 778.75 crore on August 27 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,646.19 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% in morning trading to 27,686.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,494.10. South Korea's Kospi was virtually unchanged at 3,133.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.3% to 25,344.79, while the Shanghai Composite stood at 3,535.19, up 0.4%.

On Friday, S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 34,455.80, and the Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50.