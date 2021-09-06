Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 31 points higher at 17,391 amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 3, Sensex closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time. Sensex climbed 277 points to its lifetime closing high of 58,129. It touched a record of 58,194 on an intra day basis.

Nifty rose 89.45 points to end at its all-time peak of 17,323. During the session, it touched a record of 17,340.

Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investment said, "This bull run has more legs to go and it is just a matter of time when Sensex will cross the 60,000 mark because we are in a roaring bull market that may continue for the next 2-3 years.

Technically, 58,700 is an immediate target level while 57,500 is immediate support whereas 56,300-56,000 will be a strong

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 768 crore on September 3 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 668 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Asian markets

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 29 points to 3,611 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 510 points to 29,638. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 94 points to 25,996.

The Kospi in Seoul was trdaing flat at 3,199 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was down 53 points to 7,469.