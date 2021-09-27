Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 103 points to 17,961 amid positive global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Sensex closed above the 60,000-mark for the first time on September 24, led by gains in information technology (IT) and realty stocks. While Sensex ended 163 points higher at 60,048, Nifty closed at its record peak of 17,853, climbing 30 points against the previous close. Earlier, the 30-stock index crossed the historic 60K mark in opening trade. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 60,333 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,947.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 442 crore on September 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 515 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 291 points to 24,487. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,609. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 52 points to 7,394. South Korea's Kospi was flat at 3,141.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 6 points to 4,455. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 33 points to 34,798. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 15,047.