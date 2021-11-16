Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher as SGX Nifty rose 51 points to 18,182 level amid positive global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109. PowerGrid was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said , "The hourly chart shows that upper end of a rising channel also acted as a barrier for the day. The bulls need to take out these barriers in order to head higher. Once the level of 18,225 is crossed then the index can march towards 18,400. Till then there is scope for a retest of the near term support at 18,000."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 424 crore on November 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,524 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 51 points lower at 7,418. Nikkei rose 64 points to 29,841 and Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,542. Hang Seng index zoomed 207 points to 25,602. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended flat at 4,682, the Nasdaq fell 7 points to 15,863 and the Dow Jones lost 12 points to 36,087