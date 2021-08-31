Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open in the red today as SGX Nifty was trading 35 points lower at 16,929 amid mixed global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 31, Sensex surged 765 points to scale a fresh lifetime high, driven by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 56,958 during the day, the 30-share index ended 765 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 56,889.76.

Nifty rose 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to its record closing of 16,931.05. It touched an all-time intra-day high of 16,951.50.

In a year, Sensex zoomed 44.14% or 17,422 points and Nifty clocked a stellar rally of 45.37% or 5,284 points.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said," Sharply positive advance decline ratio has improved sentiments, though participants are aware of the high valuation and possibility of a correction that can set in soon. 17,000 is the next logical target for the Nifty while 16731 is the support for the near term."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1202 crore on August 30 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 688 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The S&P 500 added 19.42, or 0.4%, to close at 4,528.79 The Dow fell 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84 and the Nasdaq composite rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

In Asia, Nikkei was down 53 points to 27,735 and Shanghai Composite was trading 18 points lower at 3,508. Taiwan's T Sec index fell 158 points to 17,238.