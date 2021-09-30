Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 53 points to 17,651 amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended lower on September 29, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

Sensex closed 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,413.27 and Nifty declined 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30.

HDFC was the top Sensex loser, falling nearly 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, HUL and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, SBI and Titan were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.52%.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The hourly chart shows that the Nifty is facing resistance near the key hourly moving averages and is expected to form the next leg down from current level. The index can test 17,500-17,400 on the downside. Overall, the Nifty is expected to witness short term consolidation in the range of 17,400-17,900."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,896 crore on September 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,262 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 226 points to 24,436. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,551. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 99 points to 7,296. Nikkei lost 104 points to 29,439.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 7 points to 4,359, the Nasdaq dropped 34 points to 14,512 and the Dow gained 90 points to 34,390.