Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 106 points to 17,604 amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices snapped their four-session losing streak on Monday, led by gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank. Sensex closed 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent higher at 59,299 and Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25.

NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 ended higher.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. said, "Nifty has formed a bullish morning star pattern though its placement is normally after a deep/prolonged sell-off. Advance decline ratio is also sharply positive. Nifty could continue its uptick and remain in the 17576-17781 band for the near term."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 860 crore on October 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 228 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 52 points to 24,090. The Shanghai Composite index was 31 points higher at 3,568. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 57 points to 7,222. Nikkei lost 786 points to 27,658. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 56 points to 4,300, the Nasdaq lost 311 points to 14,255 and the Dow crashed 323 points to 34,002.