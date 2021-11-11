Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 48 points to 17,967 level amid mixed global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Indian market fell for the second straight session on Wednesday, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82. Nifty fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The daily chart shows that the Nifty is witnessing oscillations between the key daily moving averages. The range breakout on the upside will be considered once the index crosses the swing high of 18,112. On the other hand, 17,900-17,920 will act as a near term support zone."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 469 crore on November 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 766 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 55 points lower at 7,368. Nikkei rose 218 points to 29,325 and Shanghai Composite was trading 19 points higher at 3,511. Hang Seng index was down 66 points to 24,928.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 38 points lower at 4,646, the Nasdaq fell 263 points at 15,622 and the Dow Jones lost 240 points to 36,079.