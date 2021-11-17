Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 47 points to 17,935 level amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 396.34 points lower at 60,322 and Nifty fell 110.25 points to 17,999.20.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.58 per cent, followed by SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Sun Pharma.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said, "After Tuesday's fall, 17920 will act as major support for Nifty and if this level is broken then the next support will be around 17850. Once this level is broken then the next support will be around 17,700 levels. On the upper side, a major hurdle will be 18,075 levels and if we break this level then 18200 will be the next resistance level and once this level is broken then we might see 18300 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 560 crore on November 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 57 points lower at 7,363. Nikkei fell 133 points to 29,674 and Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,528. Hang Seng index declined 70 points to 25,643.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 18 points higher at 4,700, the Nasdaq rose 120 points to 15,973 and the Dow Jones rose 54 points to 36,142.