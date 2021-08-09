Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid muted global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 22.50 points to 16,246, amid muted global markets.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 6, benchmark indices ended lower after four consecutive sessions as investors booked profit in metal and consumer durables shares, amid weak global cues

Sensex ended 215 points lower at 54,277 and Nifty fell 56 points to 16,238.

Reliance Industries was the top loser on Sensex, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC and Axis Bank.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The overall structure shows that the brief pause is actually a healthy sign as it is allowing the overbought hourly momentum indicator to cool off and prepare for the next cycle on the upside. Structurally, the minor consolidation is expected to be followed by the next leg up, which will take the Nifty to 16,400 in the short term with the medium term target pegged at 16,800. On the other hand, a recent gap area on the daily chart i.e. 16,176-16,146 will provide cushion for the index."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 69.37 crore on August 6 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 631 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Global markets

Shanghai Composite was trading 0.79% higher at 3,458 and Hang Seng was up 1.11%.

Taiwan T Sec 50 index fell 70 points 17,458.

Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures were trading just below Friday's close. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.5% and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.