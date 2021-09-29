Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 84 points to 17,640 amid weak global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended lower on September 28 after three record-breaking sessions, tracking losses in Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins amid weak global cues.

After plunging over 1,032.35 points during the session, Sensex pared some losses to end 410.28 points at 59,667.60. Nifty declined 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,748.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.68% followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "Nifty is expected to witness short term consolidation in the range of 17,400-17,950. Also, as indicated by the India VIX, volatility is expected to increase over the next few sessions and there can be sharp swings in both the directions. So, traders need to be cautious with their short-term trading positions."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,957 crore on September 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 161 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 110 points to 24,388. The Shanghai Composite index lost 60 points to 3,541.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 88 points to 7,186. Nikkei lost 741 points to 29,442.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 90 points to 4,352.11, the Nasdaq dropped 423 points to 14,546 and the Dow slipped 569 points to 34,299.