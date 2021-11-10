Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 122 points to 17,952 level amid weak global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets.

After a volatile trading session, Sensex ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25.

HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.66 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "As long as the Nifty trades above 18,000 - 17,950, it can take a leap on the upside. Structurally, the Nifty is expected to go for a deep retracement of the entire decline from 18,604 to 17,613. So it can march towards the 61.8% & 78.6% retracement mark, which are at 18,225 and 18,392 respectively."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,445 crore on November 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,417 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 7 points higher at 7,426. Nikkei lost 88 points to 29,197 and Shanghai Composite was trading 52 points lower at 3,454. Hang Seng index was down 322 points to 24,490.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 16 points lower at 4,685, the Nasdaq fell 95 points at 15,886 and the Dow Jones lost 112 points to 36,319.