Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was trading 1.25 points lower at 17,992 level amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On November 4 (Diwali), Indian equity market ended higher during the Muhurat trading session. Sensex rose 295 points to 60,067 and Nifty gained 91 points to 17,921 in the first session of Samvat 2078.

M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.13% in the hour-long trading session.

Indian equity market was closed on November 5 on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 328 crore on November 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 38 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 12 points lower at 7,444. Nikkei fell 21 points to 29,590 and Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,496.

Hang Seng index was down 51 points to 24,819. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 17 points higher at 4,697, the Nasdaq rose 31 points at 15,971 and the Dow Jones climbed 203 points to 36,327.