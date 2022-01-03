Sensex, Nifty open higher in first trading session of 2022

Benchmark indices opened higher in the first trading session of year 2022. Sensex opened 57 points higher at 58,662 and Nifty gained 33 points to 17,387. At 9: 24 am: Sensex gained 264 points to 58,518 and Nifty rose 86 points to 17,441.

Maruti share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 1.64% followed by Wipro, L&T, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.

IndusInd Bank share was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.96 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, M&M and Titan. Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 79 points and 197 points, respectively.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Nifty is managing to sustain above 17300 levels from past few sessions which would ultimately lead the index to 17,500 levels in near term. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17,150 and 17,500 respectively. Bank Nifty's immediate support and resistance are 34,500 and 36,000, respectively."

On the last trading day of 2021, Sensex rallied over 450 points led by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance. Sensex gained 459.50 points to end at 58,253 and Nifty rose 150 points to 17,354.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 575 crore on December 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,165 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 9 points higher at 2,986. Nikkei fell 115 points to 28,791 and Hang Seng index declined 47 points to 23,349.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 12 points lower at 4,766, the Nasdaq lost 96 points to 15,644 and the Dow Jones fell 59 points to 36,338.