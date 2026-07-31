Sensex, Nifty open higher, IT stocks fall; here's trading strategy for today 

Trading strategy

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "From a technical perspective, 24,200–24,250 is expected to act as the immediate support zone, while 24,500–24,550 remains the key resistance area. A sustained move above the resistance band could extend the ongoing recovery, whereas holding above the support zone will be crucial to maintain the prevailing positive market structure."

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm said, "Technically, the 24,300–24,400 zone, which also coincides with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), remains the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above this band could reinforce bullish momentum and pave the way for an advance towards the 24,500–24,600 region. On the downside, the 24,200 zone is expected to provide immediate support, followed by the psychologically significant 24,000 mark. Holding above these levels will be important to preserve the prevailing recovery structure and keep the broader uptrend intact. Momentum indicators continue to strengthen, with the Daily RSI having generated a bullish crossover and currently hovering near the 58 mark. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains positive."

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Previous session

Sensex rose 273.55 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 77,928.15. Nifty50 climbed 66.95 points or 0.28 per cent to end the session at 24,317.15.