Sensex, Nifty open higher on India-US trade deal impact, positive global cues 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday boosted by the interim India-US trade deal framework and positive global markets. Investor wealth rose to Rs 470.30 lakh crore today. Sensex rose 400 points to 83,980 and Nifty gained 117 points to 25,811. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading in the green.

SBI, Titan, Tata Steel, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6%.

As many as 68 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 44 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

Market breadth was positive as out of 3312 stocks traded, 2334 stocks were in the green and 807 shares were in the red. Around 171 stocks remained unchanged.

Among sectoral indices, BSE consumer durables, capital goods and banking shares were the top gainers with their indices rising 763 pts, 456 pts and 544 pts, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 90.55 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 90.66.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "There are tailwinds that can take the market higher in the near-term. Clarity on the US-India trade deal indicates that the Indian businesses, particularly exporters, will benefit. A big positive for the market is that FIIs who were sustained sellers in the market have bought in the cash market in three out of the last four trading days. Coming to sectoral moves, the ‘Anthropic shock’ will continue to impact sentiments in the IT sector. On the contrary, banking stocks are likely to gather strength on news of improving credit growth, which will have positive fall out for GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27."

Global markets

Asian equities were trading in the green on Monday. KOSPI and Hang Seng were up 211 pts and 457 pts , respectively. Nikkei rose 2534 pts to 56,788.

On Friday, Wall Street closed higher. Dow Jones rose 1,206.95 points, or 2.47%, on Friday to end at 50,115.67. The S&P 500 was up 134 pts to 6,932 points. The Nasdaq rose 491 pts to 23,031.

Previous session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of 2026. Sensex rose 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 83,580.40, while the Nifty gained 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 25,693.70.