Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sensex, Nifty open higher; rate sensitive stocks lead gains 

Sensex, Nifty open higher; rate sensitive stocks lead gains 

Sensex gained 402 pts to 74,406 and Nifty rose 121 pts to 23,237. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 473.05 lakh crore ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision today. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open higher; rate sensitive stocks lead gains Stocks such as ITC, BEL, M&M, SBI, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.57%. 

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. Sensex gained 402 pts to 74,406 and Nifty rose 121 pts to 23,237. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 473.05 lakh crore ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision today. Asian stocks were trading higher with Nikkei rising 269 pts to 63,753. Taiwan Weighted gained 483 pts to 45,993.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stocks such as ITC, BEL, M&M, SBI, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.57%.

NTPC and HDFC Bank were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.30%.

Rate sensitive stocks such as auto shares and banking stocks were trading in the green. BSE auto index surged 469 pts to 59,590 and BSE bankex rose 363 pts to 63,519.

BSE consumer durables index too rose 234 pts to 60,917, lending strength to the broader market.

A fall in brent crude prices also boosted sentiment in Indian equities. Brent crude futures fell 93 cents, or 0.86%, to $107.82 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures declined 97 cents, or 0.92%, to $104.86 a barrel.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, both benchmarks had risen over $3, reaching their highest levels since May 19 amid concerns over supply disruptions and Saudi Arabia’s reduction in oil shipments to Europe.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We believe that as long as the market trades below 23,300/74,400, the correction is likely to continue. On the downside, the Nifty could slip towards 23,000, while the Sensex may move towards 73,700. Further weakness could drag the indices towards 22,900–22,800/73,500–73,200. On the flip side, a sustained move above 23,300/74,400 could trigger a pullback towards 23,400–23,450/74,500–74,800. The overall market texture remains volatile. Hence, level-based trading with strict risk management would be an ideal strategy for day traders."

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "In today’s meeting, the Fed is most likely to raise interest rates by 25 bp. However, this is unlikely to impact the market since it is already discounted by the market. More market moving will be the Fed commentary on the evolving macro-outlook and the likely rate action going forward."

Advertisement

Previous session 
Sensex slumped 777.94 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 74,003.82, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 279.50 points or 1.19 per cent to end at 23,118.60.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more