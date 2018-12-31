Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tata Motors, Airtel, SBI top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on the last trading day of the year today. While the Sensex rose 200 points to 36,276, Nifty gained 60 points to 10,920. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in the green. Tata Motors (1.29%), Bharti Airtel (1.04%), SBI (1.02%) and Vedanta (0.93%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were ONGC (0.38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.35%) and PowerGrid (0.23%).

All BSE sectors were trading in the green. Top sectoral gainers were metal stocks with the BSE metal rising 104 pts to 11,777 and BSE bankex gaining 98 pts to 30,428. BSE auto also gained 99 points to 20,926 level.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 0.44% and 0.42% higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 943 stocks trading higher compared to 402 falling on the BSE.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, stood at $53.71 per barrel .

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 119 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1199.4 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third consecutive session buoyed by a surge in global markets with banking and consumer durables stocks lending support to the benchmark indices.

While the Sensex closed 269 points higher at 36,076, Nifty ended 80 points in the green at 10,859.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal