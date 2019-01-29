Sensex, Nifty open lower; auto, consumer durables lead losses

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower in trade today led by losses in auto and consumer durables stocks. While the Sensex fell 100 points to 35,555 with 16 components in the red, Nifty was down 20 points to 10,640. Sun Pharma (1.17%), Bajaj Finance (0.74%) and ICICI Bank (1.08%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were HUL (0.90%), PowerGrid (0.85%) and HDFC Bank (0.82%).

On Monday, the Sensex fell 368 pts to 35,656 and Nifty lost 119 points to 10,661.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 18 points and 2 points higher in early trade. Market breadth was negative with 642 stocks trading higher compared to 691 falling on the BSE.

Consumer durables stocks and auto stocks led the losses with their indices falling 73 points and 75 points, respectively.

Global markets

Asian markets were lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against China's Huawei, its subsidiaries and a top executive ahead of trade talks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1 percent to 20,448.47 and the Kospi in South Korea shed 0.4 percent to 2,169.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8 percent lower at 27,370.58. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1 percent to 2,572.39. Australia's S&P ASX 200, reopening after a holiday, eased 0.6 percent to 5,870.80. Stocks fell in Taiwan and Singapore but rose in Indonesia.

