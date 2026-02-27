Sensex, Nifty open lower; IndiGo, Maruti, M&M, Airtel top losers

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened lower on Friday amid mixed global cues.Sensex declined 325 points to 81,923. Nifty fell 98 points to 25,398. Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and TCS were the top gainers, rising up to 2.25%.

IndiGo, Maruti, M&M , Bharti Airtel were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 1.28% today.

Market breadth was negative with 1282 stocks trading higher against 1731 stocks falling on BSE. 175 shares were unchanged.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The repeated hammering on successive days from key upside pivots is disappointing. However, the base has held firm all these days, leading to a triangle formation, encouraging us to keep the upside hopes alive. We will continue to look for a break of 25670 to confirm strength, in order to aim for 25900. Swings on either sides of 25530 may be expected, but we will wait for a fall below 25300 to switch sides."

Previous session

Sensex declined 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 82,248.61. The Nifty edged up 14.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 25,496.55.