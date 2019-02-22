Sensex, Nifty open lower; Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, L&T top losers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid lower Asian markets. While the Sensex fell 44 points to 35,853, the Nifty lost 10 points to 10,779. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the green. YES Bank (1.31%), ICICI Bank (0.83%) and Maruti (0.78%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were Kotak Bank (1.61%), Tata Steel (0.96%) and L&T (0.28%).

On Thursday, the Sensex rose 142 points or 0.40 percent to 35,898.35, the Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,789.85. Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 22.98 points and 25.08 points higher in early trade.

The Rupee opened flat at 71.25 per dollar today compared to previous close of 71.25.

Market breadth was positive with 725 stocks trading higher compared to 461 falling on the BSE.

Consumer durables and capital goods stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 105 points and 71 points, respectively. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 55.48 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 202.1 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Asian shares were mostly lower Friday after a slide on Wall Street as investors nervously watched the U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 percent to 21,368.54 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 6,170.30. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 percent to 2,220.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6 percent to 28,446.32, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4 percent to 2,742.10.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal