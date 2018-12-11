Sensex, Nifty pare losses ahead of assembly election results: 10 things to know

The Sensex and Nifty pared losses in morning trade after election results in three states were not as poor for the BJP as some expected, but anxiety about the central bank governor's resignation kept sentiment subdued. The resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel also impacted the equity markets and rupee. The market seems to have taken into account the results of exit polls on Friday and leads of polls results today.

"Uncertainty from the elections seem to be behind us now. If it had been a whitewash, with high margins of defeat for the BJP, then markets would have been under more pressure," S. Krishnakumar, chief investment officer for equities at Sundaram Asset Management told Reuters.

While the Sensex fell 299.49 points, or 0.86 per cent, to open at 34,660.23, the NSE Nifty opened at 10,346.90, down by 141.55 points or by 1.35 per cent.

Later, the Sensex fell up to 533 points to 34, 426 level and Nifty lost 144 points to 10,333 level.

But the indices pared losses in afternoon trade. While the Sensex was trading 88 points higher at 35,048 level, the Nifty gained 29 points to 10,517 level.

The rupee also took a hit after Urjit Patel resigned from the RBI governor's post with immediate effect. The currency opened 114 paise lower in early trade to 72.46 level compared to yesterday's close of 71.32 level against the US dollar. Later, it pared losses to trade at 71.95 level against the dollar.

Even as the election results trickled in, the market moved in a volatile range.

Here's a look at the major action in the market.

1. The BSE midcap index was trading 8 points higher at 14,454 level. The BSE small cap index was trading marginally lower at 13,824 points , down 21 points.

2. Banking stocks were the top losers in trade today with the BSE bankex tanking 348 points to 28, 706 level.

3. The bank Nifty too was trading 385 points lower at 25,721 points after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigned with immediate effect yesterday.

4. The BSE auto index too was trading lower by 110 points to 19,689 level.

5. Oil and gas stocks were also among the top losers with the BSE oil and gas index falling 1.60% or 206 points to 12,666 level. Oil and gas stocks fell after brent crude oil prices rose 30 cents to $60.27.

6. Market breadth was negative with 884 stocks rising compared to 1010 falling on the BSE. 113 stocks were unchanged.

7. India VIX, the NSE's volatility index was down 10.17% to 18.36 level. India VIX is a volatility index based on the index option prices of NSE's benchmark index Nifty. The index signals market expectation of 30-day volatility. The index is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500 index options.

8. Top Sensex losers were ICICI Bank (2.34%) , HDFC Bank (1.97%) and Bharti Airtel (1.92%).

9. On Nifty, HPCL (3.64%), ICICI Bank (2.34%), Tata Steel (2.16%) were the top losers.

10. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 stocks were trading higher compared to 16 falling in the red. Top Sensex gainers were YES Bank (4.45%), Sun Pharma (1.87%) and Asian Paints (1.67%).

