Sensex, Nifty rebound: Rs 7 lakh crore added to investors kitty, is worst over for Indian market?

Sensex and Nifty snapped three days of losing streak on Tuesday as global markets recouped some losses inflicted from the 'Liberation Day' tariffs. Sensex climbed 1,089 pts to 74,227 and Nifty ended 374.25 pts higher at 22,535. Investor wealth or market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 6.91 lakh crore to Rs 396.67 lakh crore today against Rs 389.76 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stocks such Titan, Bajaj Finance, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Zomato were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.29%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 29 ended in the green. PowerGrid was the sole loser, falling 0.14%.

Despite the market recovery today, Sensex is still down 5% and Nifty has lost 4.69% in 2025.



Nandish Shah-Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities is not convinced by today's rally.

"Despite this recovery of more than 950 points from yesterday’s low, the overall trend remains down, as the Nifty is still positioned below its 5-day EMA. Support for the Nifty has moved up to 22341, while resistance is placed in the range of 22800-22900," said Shah.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "Participants are advised not to read too much into this single-day recovery, as tariff-related developments are likely to keep volatility elevated. Moreover, the upcoming outcome of the MPC’s monetary policy meeting could add to the market swings, especially on the weekly expiry day. We recommend maintaining a hedged approach, focusing on stocks showing relatively higher strength."

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities expects high volatility in the market in the near term.

"A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals a formation of high wave type candle pattern, which indicates ongoing high volatility in the market," said Shetti.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Positive global market cues aided massive recovery in local benchmarks as concerns over US trade tariffs faded a bit on hopes that most of the nations would work out ways to overcome the challenge. With India largely being a consumption-led economy, the US tariff impact may not hurt the country in a major way when compared to some of the other nations.”

As many as 52 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 54 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

BSE midcap index rose 729 pts to 39,837. BSE small cap stock index too climbed 958 pts to 44,932 level.

Out of 4,083 stocks traded, 3093 stocks were in the green on BSE. Around 871 stocks were in the red while 119 stocks remained unchanged.



Around 12 stocks hit their lower circuits even as the stock market saw a strong upmove today. On the other hand, 13 shares hit their upper circuit limits amid a rally on bourses.

Previous session

Sensex closed 2226.79 pts lower at 73,137 and Nifty tumbled 743 pts to 22,161. Investor wealth slipped by Rs 13.58 lakh crore to Rs 389.76 lakh crore on Monday as global markets crashed on the impact of US tariffs.

US markets

US markets indicated a minor recovery on Monday after the two-day record crash.

The S&P 500 sank 0.2% to 5,062. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points to 37,965 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% to 15,603.

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei ended 1,876 pts higher at 33,012. Hang Seng gained 299 pts to 20,127.

European markets

On Tuesday, European markets were trading higher. UK’s FTSE gained 150 pts to 7,852. France's CAC rose 107 pts to 7036 and DAX climbed 287 points to 20,089.