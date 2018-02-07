Sensex, Nifty see mild recovery on positive global cues

The Sensex and Nifty recovered in early trade following a broad rebound in Asian markets a day after US stocks fell to their 6.5 years low amid heavy trading and huge swings for the market.

While the Sensex was trading 183 points higher 34,379, the Nifty was up 66 points to 10,564 level.

Intra day, the Sensex recovered a huge 471 points to hit the day's high of 34,666 points.

ONGC (2.26%), Tata Steel (2.14%), and IndusInd Bank (1.82%) were the top Sensex gainers in Wednesday's trade.

On the BSE, top gainers were Aban Offshore (7.16%), Rain Industries (5.79%), and Bharat Electronics (5.91%)

Market breadth turned positive with 1,785 stocks rising against 244 falling on BSE.

On Tuesday, the Indian market came under intense selling pressure falling as Sensex crashed by about 1,275 points to sink below the key 34,000-mark while the NSE Nifty plunged 390 points within minutes of opening.



Global markets

Asian shares saw a broad rebound on Wednesday, mirroring the bounce-back rally on Wall Street, though gains were in a modest range and most benchmarks gave up some gains after opening sharply higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged as soon as trading began as investors sought bargains, finishing morning trading up 3.1 percent at 22,270.56. South Korea's Kospi, which saw only modest losses on Tuesday, fell back by midday, losing 0.7 percent to 2,435.05.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2 percent to 30,953.48, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 percent to 3,376.36.

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as a late surge helped them regain almost half their losses from the day before, when they had their biggest plunge in 6.5 years amid heavy trading and huge swings for the market.