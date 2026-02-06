Business Today
Sensex, Nifty recover from day’s low after RBI policy outcome; ITC leads gainers

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Feb 6, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty recover from day’s low after RBI policy outcome; ITC leads gainersAmong Sensex constituents, ITC rose 5.11% to Rs 326.10. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 3.65%, while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever climbed 1.90%, 1.74% and 1.25%, respectively.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty began Friday’s session in the red but trimmed early losses after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

At 12:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was up 140.35 points, or 0.17%, to 83,454.28, after falling to a day’s low of 82,925.35. The NSE Nifty gained 6.05 points, or 0.02%, to 25,648.85, up from day’s low of 25,491.90.

For investors, the policy outcome is largely positive. A pause following aggressive easing reduces uncertainty about the rate trajectory and promotes valuation stability, especially in rate-sensitive sectors like banking, NBFCs, real estate, and automobiles, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Among Sensex constituents, ITC rose 5.11% to Rs 326.10. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 3.65%, while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever climbed 1.90%, 1.74% and 1.25%, respectively. 

Among sectoral indices, the BSE FMCG index rose 1.34% to 18,871.15.

“The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% reflects a balanced policy stance amid moderating inflation and steady economic growth. With FY26 CPI inflation projected at a benign 2.1%, the central bank appears comfortable on the inflation front while maintaining a neutral stance in light of prevailing global uncertainties,” said Suyash Patodia, Joint Managing Director, Choice International.

Mishra believes the neutral stance implies that future moves will be data-dependent, which could keep bond yields range-bound and favour carry strategies in fixed income. “Equity markets may shift focus back to earnings growth and sectoral fundamentals rather than liquidity tailwinds alone,” he added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:15 PM IST
