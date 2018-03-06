Sensex rises over 200 points to 33,985, Nifty at 10,426 as investor worries over imminent trade war fade

The Sensex and Nifty recovered in morning trade as Asian markets regained some ground after US President Donald Trump faced growing pressure from political allies to pull back from proposed steel and aluminium tariffs , easing investor worries about an imminent trade war. While the Sensex rose over 227 points to 33,974 level, the Nifty gained 70 points to 10,429 level.

The recovery was broad based across BSE sectoral indices. Metal stocks which were the worst losers yesterday gained the most rising 311 points or 2.14% to 14,845 level.

Banking stocks and consumer durables stocks too gained 0.91% and and 1.18 %, respectively.

The NSE VIX was down 4.56% to 14.6925. A decrease in index signals reduced volatility in Indian markets.

Tata Steel (2.53%), IndusInd Bank (2.32%) and YES Bank (1.88%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in the green. M&M (0.95%), Sun Pharma (0.48%) and PowerGrid (0.28%) were the top Sensex losers.

Market breadth was positive with 1450 stocks rising against 426 falling on BSE. 78 stocks were unchanged.

On the Nifty, Vedanta (2.98%) , Tata Steel (2.44%) and IndusInd Bank 2.21 percent were the top gainers.

While 37 stocks rose on the Nifty, 13 stocks were trading lower.

Global markets



Asian stock markets surged Tuesday despite US-Chinese trade tensions after Wall Street posted its strongest gains in a week

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.1 percent to 21,490.45 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 percent to 30,261.45. Seoul's Kospi advanced 1.4 percent to 2,408.91 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.2 percent to 5,966.40. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 3,250.23. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Singapore rose while Malaysia and the Philippines declined.

US markets rebounded from morning losses to post their best day in a week, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs plans and possible foreign reaction. Boeing Co., which makes the bulk of its sales outside the United States, fell 2.3 percent in the morning before rebounding to end up 2.3 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index finished up 1.1 percent at 2,720.94. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.4 percent to 24,874.76. The Nasdaq composite gained 1 percent to 7,330.70.