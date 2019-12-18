Sensex, Nifty rise to fresh all-time highs: 10 things to know about today's rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time highs in early trade today. While Sensex hit a new high of 41,507 against previous close of 41,352, Nifty rose to 12,209 compared to the last close of 12,165. Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second consecutive session after the benchmark indices closed at record highs on Tuesday. BSE Sensex closed 413 points higher at 41,352 and NSE Nifty50 rose 111 to end at 12,165. In 2019, Sensex has gained 14.83% (5,350 points) and Nifty has risen 12.15% (1,320 points). Here's a look at 10 things to know about today's rally.

Share Market LIVE: Indices log new highs, Sensex touches 41,480, Nifty at 12,199; TCS, Tata Motors top gainers

M&M (1.95%), Tata Motors (1.39%) and Tech Mahindra (1.38%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were HUL (2.57%), SBI (1.34%) and YES Bank (1.16%).

Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 51 points lower and 3 points higher in early trade.

IT stocks led the gains with BSE IT index rising 175 points to 15,614 compared to the previous close of 15,439.

Market breadth was negative with 963 stocks trading higher compared to 1,098 falling on BSE. 136 stocks were unchanged.

Bank Nifty too hit its all-time high of 32,293 today compared to the previous close of 32,140. BSE Bankex hit a record high of 36,815 in early trade today. It closed at 36,667 yesterday.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,248 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 908 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Rupee fell 13 paise to 71.11 against US dollar in early trade. The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 13 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies overseas. The local unit on Tuesday had closed at 70.98 against the greenback.

Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Infra and DHFL were top gainers on BSE. Top losers on the index were Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Trident and Bank of Baroda.

31 stocks hit their 52-week highs against 77 falling to 52-week lows on BSE. 130 stocks hit their upper circuits against 165 touching lower circuits.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 erased earlier gains to give up 0.5% to 23,958.63 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 6,854.50. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,194.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 27,822.79. while the Shanghai Composite also lost 0.1%, to 3,020.06. India's Sensex picked up 0.3% to 41,423.33. Shares fell in Taiwan but mostly rose in Southeast Asia. Wall Street extended its milestone-shattering run on Tuesday, nudging the major indexes to more record highs. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at new highs for the fourth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record high, its second milestone this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,267.16. The Nasdaq climbed 9.13 points or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.

By Aseem Thapliyal