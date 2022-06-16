Sensex, Nifty rise post Fed rate hike; how long will the relief rally last?

The Indian stock market opened with strong gains today after the Federal Reserve raised its lending rates by 75 bps to rein in high inflation. Sensex zoomed 489 points to 53,030 and Nifty gained 155 points to 15,847 in early trade today. In the previous four sessions, the Indian equity market closed lower amid weak global cues.

However, US markets ended in the green after Fed raised its key lending rate and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.7 points, or 1 per cent, to 30,668.53, the S&P 500 gained 54.51 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 3,789.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 270.81 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 11,099.16.

Asian markets followed their US peers today with Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surging 1.8 per cent in morning trading to 26,793.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4 per cent to 6,627.50. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2 per cent to 2,476.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.6 per cent to 21,178.90, while the Shanghai Composite quickly lost earlier gains to inch down 0.1 per cent to 3,301.89.

Buoyed by the positive global cues, Indian markets were also trading in the green. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading higher.

RIL, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.91 per cent in early trade. PowerGrid, Airtel and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.17 per cent.

However, the relief rally across global markets post Fed rate hike is unlikely to last long, say experts. Going ahead, investors should adopt a cautious stance and pick quality stocks.

Here's a look what else experts said about the outlook for the Indian market in the near term.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Along with the highest rate hike in 28 years, the Fed chief delivered the clear message that 'we have the tools and resolve to achieve price stability.' Also, the Fed is significantly reducing the size of its balance sheet. This has negative implications for equity markets globally. Any relief rally is unlikely to last long. In India, the sustained FPI selling is an additional headwind.

Investors may follow a cautious investment strategy without taking aggressive bets. Take a long-term view and use dips in the market to slowly accumulate fairly priced high-quality stocks such as leading banks, leading IT, pharma, and select autos. Increase the cash component in the portfolio to exploit any probable sudden changes in outlook and market trend."

AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades

"As expected, yesterday the increase in interest rate by the Federal Reserve indicates that central banks worldwide have been lagging in terms of controlling inflation. In the near term, however, crude oil charts seem more relevant to track than equities to gain a future perspective from hereon. Technically, Nifty needs to close above 15,886 for some kind of relief recovery till 16,150. 15,660 will remain strong support."