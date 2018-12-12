5 factors why Sensex rose 629 points, Nifty scaled 10,700 mark in trade today

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher today a day after Congress defeated BJP in three key states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the government announced Shaktikanta Das as new RBI governor. While the Sensex rallied 629 points higher to 35,779 level, Nifty gained 188 points to 10,737. Hero MotoCorp (7.01%), Bharti Airtel (6.69%) and Adani Ports (5.35%) were the top Sensex gainers.

The Sensex has jumped 819 points in the last two sessions signalling positive outlook for the market in the near term.

Here's a look at why Sensex, Nifty closed 1.79% each in trade today.

Focus on rural spending

The expectations of higher spending on farmers and agriculture-related activities by the newly formed state governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to fulfil their electoral promises and hopes from the Narendra Modi govt to address farmers' concerns ahead of the Lok Sabha elections led to a rally in two-wheeler and rural theme-based stocks.

With more money in the hands of farmers, spending on auto and consumer goods is expected to rise considerably.

Among 19 BSE sectoral indices, BSE auto, (715 points or 3.58%) and capital goods (438 points or 2.45%) indices led the gains in trade today.

Relief for banks

Hopes that there would be some easing of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA ) norms for banks and infusion of additional liquidity into NBFCs after the new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das took charge in morning today led to strong buying in banking stocks.

Hence, the BSE Bankex ( 576 points or 1.97%) was among the top sectoral gainers. Bank Nifty too gained 480 points to 26,643 level.

Banking and non-banking financial companies stocks rallied. Among banking stocks, Corporation Bank was up 3.46%, Dena Bank 4.33%, UCO Bank 3.21%, Central Bank of India 3.21%, Indian Overseas Bank 4.75%, Andhra Bank 5.04%, Syndicate Bank 7.66%, Allahabad Bank 4.40% and Bank of India 7.46%.

Among NBFC stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 5.63%, Edelweiss Financial Services 3.02%, Can Fin Home 8.09%, IIFL Holdings 3.67%, Bajaj Finance 2.15% and Bajaj Finserv 2.48%.

Crude oil price

With brent crude oil price hovering near $60 per barrel, oil imports for India which meets 80% of its energy requirement s via imports would remain very affordable and prove to be blessing for the Indian economy.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research said, "Crude oil is the sole factor that is in favour of India as an economy and its getting priced in. But that also has raised the concerns over global demand that is seen subdued while OPEC seems split. That is keeping the markets abreast on any downside as we have seen at 10,100 levels."

Global market action

Global shares rose today amid hopes for progress in US-China trade talks. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.9 percent to 4,849.45 in early trading, while Germany's DAX added 0.7 percent to 10,850.39. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent to 6,837.35.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2 percent to finish at 21,602.75. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 1.4 percent to 5,653.50. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.4 percent at 2,082.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.6 percent to 26,186.71, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3 percent to 2,602.15. Shares also rose in Taiwan, India and most Southeast Asian markets.

Recent media reports say China has agreed to reduce tariffs on US autos. That has raised hopes the two countries can make progress on their trade dispute. Investors are concerned that weaker global trade would dent economic growth and corporate profits around the world.

Election uncertainty ends

The market was hit by uncertainty arising out of election results in three key states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, the Sensex closed 713.53 points, or 2 per cent, lower at 34959.72, and the NSE Nifty ended at 10477.3, down by 216.4 points or by 2.02 per cent. The market fell after exit polls on Friday indicated a defeat for the ruling BJP in three states. Yesterday too, the Sensex fell over 500 points intra day but managed to recover losses and closed 190 points higher after uncertainty over the election results came to an end.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal