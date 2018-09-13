Market closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi today

The BSE, NSE, forex and money market will remain closed Thursday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. On Wednesday, the Sensex, which opened in the green, surged in late afternoon trade to finish higher by 304.83 points at 37,717.96. The broader NSE Nifty too jumped 82.40 points to end at 11,369.90.

Sentiment was bolstered after the government said all steps will be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to "unreasonable levels", amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the economic situation over the weekend.

The rupee closed at 72.18 level, revealing a smart rise of 51 paise or 0.70 per cent-the biggest one-day gain for the domestic unit since May 25.