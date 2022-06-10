Sensex, Nifty slip over 1%: Here's a look at top five losers in early trade

A day after closing in the green, Indian equity market resumed its downfall, looking set to end the week on a negative note. Sensex crashed 750 points to 54,570 and Nifty lost 209 points to 16,268 in early trade. Mid-cap and small cap indices slipped 128 points and 96 points, respectively on BSE.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms crashed to Rs 253.03 lakh crore today against Rs 254.95 lakh crore cap in the previous session.

Market breadth was negative with 1187 stocks trading lower against 1,826 stocks falling on BSE. 121 shares were unchanged. Banking, and information technology stocks were the top sectoral losers with BSE bankex and BSE IT indices slumping 505 points and 551 points, respectively. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the red.]

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.01 per cent at 11:20 am.

Here's a look at stocks, which are the top Sensex losers in early trade today.

Bajaj Finance: The stock fell 4.04 per cent to Rs 5,659 against the previous close of Rs 5,897.95. The NBFC stock opened at Rs 5,850 on BSE.

Wipro: The IT firm was among the top Sensex losers, with the stock falling 3.94 per cent to Rs 456.4. The stock opened at Rs 468.65 against the previous close of Rs 475.10 on BSE.

Tata Steel: The large cap stock fell 3.29 per cent to Rs 1,011 against the previous close of Rs 1045.35 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 1,032 today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The stock fell 3.13 per cent to Rs 1,807.5 against the previous close of Rs 1865.90 on BSE. The banking stock opened lower at Rs 1,848 on BSE.

HDFC: The large-cap stock fell 2.72 per cent to Rs 2,204 on BSE. It has gained after two days of gain. The stock opened lower at Rs 2,230 against the previous close of Rs 2,265.