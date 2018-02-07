Sensex, Nifty slump: Which sectors are likely to be the safest bets

Even though the Indian market seems to cap losses after Tuesday's crash, volatility has made traders circumspect about what will unfold next for Sensex, Nifty which enjoyed a dream run until January 29, two days before the Modi government presented its last full-year Budget before 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Analysts believe premium stocks in sectors such as insurance, auto, rural consumption are the safest bets in the current situation.

"It is a question of what to avoid rather than what to pick. We would continue to recommend picking from Nifty50 stocks to add solidity to the portfolio. Sectors such as life insurance or well diversified companies with stake in auto as well as rural space are likely to see less beating and should look attractive," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit.

On how to handle your portfolio in such a situation, Vinod Sharma, head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities said, "It depends on investors' asset allocation. If cash is available for the money intended for equities, this is right time to deploy 40% of that cash right away. Another 40% can be deployed gradually on every fall. If someone is fully invested he need not panic and do a thorough review of the portfolio. Remove junk and low quality stocks and shift that money to high quality , market leaders."

Commenting on safe sectors in the current situation, Sharma said, "We like insurance as a theme for investments. Post Budget, we expect rural consumption and agriculture-related sector to witness high growth."

During the last five years till January 29, 2018, the Sensex delivered more than 80 per cent returns. On January 29, the Sensex hit its all-time high of 36,443 level after which it struggled to keep gains ahead of enthusiasm surrounding the Budget.

Even after Tuesday's market crash, the Sensex is up 1.62% or 547 points since the beginning of this year.

The Nifty too is still 0.93 % or 96 percent higher since January 1.





The course of the market will be decided by the RBI monetary policy to be announced later in the day today.



Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty erased all gains since morning and were trading 25 points and 2 points lower, respectively.

