Sensex, Nifty snap four-day losing streak; Dr Reddy's, RIL top gainers

Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday despite weak global cues. Sensex surged 427.79 points to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41. Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 16,478.10.

Dr Reddy's was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the main losers, falling up to 3.81 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the green today.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 254.95 lakh crore today against Rs 253.51 lakh crore on Wednesday.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty made a lower low on June 9 compared to the previous day but managed to close at the highest in 3 sessions. For the turnaround to sustain, Nifty will have to cross the resistance of 16,661 while 16,515 could act as a support. Unless the ECB sounds very hawkish in its meet later today, the upmove in the Nifty could continue over the next few sessions."

Market breadth was positive with 1,770 shares ending higher against 1,540 stocks falling on BSE. 128 shares were unchanged.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 104 points and 61.27 points, respectively in trade today.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said,"Bulls finally made a comeback after a 4-session losing streak, as investors, with policy rate announcements now behind them, lapped up stocks that were in a downward spiral for quite some time. While volatility will be mainstay in the near-to-medium term, we may witness select bouts of recovery owing to bears taking a breather at regular intervals. Technically, after a weak opening, the Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA and bounced back sharply. On daily charts, the index has formed a long bullish candle which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For day traders, 16350 would be the trend decider level and above the same, the uptrend momentum is likely to continue till 16550-16650. However, a fresh round of selling is possible, if the index trades below 16350 and below which it could slip up to 16250-16200."

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,484.25 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.

European markets were trading significant lower during afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.13 per cent to $123.42 per barrel.