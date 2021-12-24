Sensex, Nifty snap three-day gaining streak amid Omicron fears

Benchmark indices snapped three-day winning streak in afternoon session today as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh imposed night curfew amid rising cases of Omicron in the country.

The night curfew in UP will come into effect from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25.

Sensex slipped 350 points to 56,965 and Nifty lost 103 points to 16,968. NTPC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.53 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and M&M.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 22 were trading lower. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Nestle India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.58%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 270 points and rose 158 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, banking, capital goods, auto & oil and gas stocks led the losses today.

BSE bankex fell 525 points , capital goods index lost 312 point, BSE auto declined 293 points and .oil and gas index slipped 236 points. However, BSE IT index was trading 170 points higher at 36,855.

The market breadth was negative with 1,402 shares trading higher against 1,822 stocks in the red. 105 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.29 lakh crore.

In early trade, benchmark indices opened on a positive note. At 09:18 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 69 points higher at 57,385, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 13 points to 17,085.

Indian market closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global cues . Sensex ended 384 points higher at 57,512 and Nifty advanced 117 points to 17,072.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 271.59 crore on December 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,196 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.