Sensex, Nifty snap three-day losing streak amid positive global cues

Sensex and Nifty snapped their three-day losing streak on Monday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 231 points to 57,593 and Nifty closed 69 points higher at 17,222.

Earlier, Sensex lost 537.11 points to a intra day low of 56,825.09 in morning trade.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%.

Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.83%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the green.

The market breadth was negative with 1173 shares ending higher against 2334 stocks in the red. 157 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 260.24 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,507 crore on March 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,373 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday, extending their losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys fell amid a mixed trend in global equities. Sensex closed 233.48 points lower to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it crashed 495.44 points to 57,100.24.

Nifty lost 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 17,153.

Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.59%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,507.37 crore on Friday, according to the stock exchange data.

"Even though the Ukraine war and the consequent crude spike impacted markets initially, the war is not impacting markets much now. The major headwinds for markets in 2022 will continue to be the high US inflation and Fed tightening," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 3.46 per cent to $116.3 per barrel.

Equity exchanges in Tokyo and Seoul settled lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended higher. Stock exchanges in the US also ended on a mixed note on Friday. European markets were trading with gains as investors weigh the developments of the war between Russia and Ukraine.