Sensex, Nifty snap three-day losing streak; Tata Steel, Bajaj twins top gainers

The Indian equity market snapped three days of losing streak in volatile trade today.

After a see-saw session, Sensex closed 187 points higher at 57,808 and Nifty rose 53 points to 17,266. In the last three sessions, Sensex lost 1937 points and Nifty fell 567 points.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.10 per cent today, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Titan.

PowerGrid, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HDFC twins were among the top Sensex losers, shedding up to 1.66 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 closed higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 109 points and 412 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, metal shares led the gains today. BSE metal index ended 214 points higher at 20,535.

BSE capital goods index lost 310 points to 28,731 and was the top sectoral loser today.

The market breadth was negative with 1095 shares ending higher against 2238 stocks in the red. 78 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 264.12 lakh crore against the previous session's market cap of Rs 264.84 lakh crore.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 1,023 points lower at 57,621 and Nifty slumped 302.70 points to 17,213. HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser shedding over 3.5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, L&T, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.88 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,157.23 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Global markets

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. Hong Kong declined. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.7% to 7,624.31 and Frankfurt's DAX added 0.6% to 15,281.34. The CAC 40 in Paris was 0.7% higher at 7,057.77.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,452.63 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1% to 24,329.49. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.1% to 27,284.52. The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,746.47 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained advanced 1.1% to 7,186.70.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.81 per cent to $91.94 per barrel.