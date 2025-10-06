Sensex, Nifty surge as banks, financials, tech lead gains; MOFSL sees early earnings revival

Indian equity benchmarks logged a sharp uptick in Monday's trade, led by buying in banks, financials and technology stocks. Last checked, the benchmark BSE Sensex pack jumped 602 points or 0.74 per cent to 81,809, while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 191 points or 0.77 per cent to trade at 25,085.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) stated that domestic markets are in a "healthy state" compared to last year and pointed to a positive outlook ahead, citing early signs of an earnings revival.

MOFSL highlighted that India has faced multiple external challenges over the past six months, including US tariff measures, global geopolitical headwinds, and kinetic conflict. Despite these developments, policymakers have undertaken reforms aimed at long-term economic outcomes.

The brokerage pointed to the recently announced GST2.0 measures as a key structural change for several sectors and noted that corporate commentaries accompanying earnings releases will be important to assess the broader impact on demand and profitability.

MOFSL's bottom-up estimates indicate a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in aggregate PAT (Profit After Tax) for the Q2 FY26 period for its coverage universe.

The brokerage noted that India has faced significant macroeconomic headwinds in recent months, including geopolitical strife, punitive US tariff measures and large foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows of $9 billion between July and September 2025.

The government has responded with policy measures focused on capacity building, improving the business environment, and supporting economic growth. MOFSL cited potential reforms in factor markets, judicial processes, approvals and permits, as well as measures to improve ease of doing business and reduce operational inefficiencies.

It further said that Indian equities have underperformed over the past year, falling about 10 per cent in USD terms since September 2024 highs.