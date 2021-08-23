Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 175 points higher at 16,581, amid positive global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 20, benchmark indices closed lower for the second straight session, tracking a heavy sell-off in global markets. Sensex ended 300 points lower at 55,329 and Nifty lost 118 points to 16,450.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, plunging over 8 per cent, followed by SBI, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and L&T. On Sensex, 22 shares ended in the red. On Nifty, 42 shares ended lower against eight closing in the green.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "16,350 is a key short term support to watch out for where the index can form a base for itself. The overall structure shows that this is a short term consolidation, which can take place near 16,350-16,700 over the next few sessions. The medium term outlook, however, continues to be positive."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,287 crore on August 20 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 119.3 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Nikkei gained 466 points to 27,479 and Shanghai Composite rose 38 points to 3,465. Taiwan's T sec 50 was trading 392 points higher at 16,734.

The S&P 500 rose 35.87 points to 4,441.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 225.96 points, or 0.7%, to 35,120.08. The Nasdaq composite picked up 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66.