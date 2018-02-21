Sensex rises 130 points to 33,834, Nifty at 10,393 points amid higher Asian markets

The Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade with all BSE sectoral indices in the green amid higher Asian markets.

While the Sensex rose 130 points to 33,834 in early trade, Nifty rose 32 points to 10,393 points. The index briefly breached the 10,400 mark to reach 10,426 but erased gains within minutes of trade.

Dr Reddy's (1.33%), TCS (1.14%) and HDFC (0.96%) were the top gainers on the Sensex.

Coal India (1.05%), Sun Pharma (0.81%) and Axis Bank (0.97%) were the top Sensex losers.

Banking stocks rose within minutes of trade with BSE bankex rising nearly 100 points to 29,050 but saw selling on rally to tarde just 20 points higher form yesterday's close.

Market breadth was positive with 1,067 stocks rising against 585 falling on BSE. 78 stocks were unchanged.

The Eros International stock rose 5.13% or 10.15 points on BSE to 207 level after Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday said it would acquire 5 percent stake in NYSE listed Eros International for Rs 1,000 crore with a view to producing and acquiring Indian films and digital originals across all languages. RIL and Eros International Plc announced that RIL, through a subsidiary, "has agreed to subscribe to a 5 per cent equity stake" in Eros at a price of $15 per share, the company said.

Global markets

Japanese shares led Asian markets higher after a weak start on Wednesday, with Japanese export focused companies attracting investors as the dollar gained against the yen thanks to US Treasury debt yields hovering near highs not seen in four years.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took early cues from overnight losses on Wall Street and lost 0.1 percent before rising 0.5 percent. Australian stocks added 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei recovered from an early slip to rise 0.65 percent. The Nikkei has gained in five out of the past 10 sessions, recovering from a four-month low amid turmoil in global markets.