Sensex rises 441 points, Nifty at 10,599; Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Infosys top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty recovered in early trade tracking higher Asian markets after erasing all their year-to-date gains in the last one week.

While the Sensex was trading 441 points higher at 34,524, the Nifty was up 124 points to 10,600.

Sun Pharma (3.06%), Infosys (3%) and Dr Reddy's (2.97%) were top Sensex gainers.

In terms of volume, TCS was the top stock with turnover worth Rs 174.17 crore. Its total traded quantity rose to 581,552 shares.

Market breadth was positive with 1990 stocks rising against 379 falling on BSE. 83 stocks were unchanged.

Bank Nifty was trading 367 points or 1.43% higher at 26,037 level

Banking stocks which were the biggest losers yesterday after the RBI kept repo rate unchanged gained most today.

The BSE bankex was trading 400 points higher at 29,472 level. The index closed at 29072.19 on Wednesday.

Other sectoral indices too gained with capital goods, healthcare and information technology stocks rising nearly 300 points each.

Global markets

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent to 21,700.94 while South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.7 percent to 2,414.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 30,512.92, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6 percent to 3,290.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat at 5,876.30. Stocks in Taiwan were almost unchanged and Southeast Asian markets were mixed.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.5 percent to 2,681.66. The Dow edged 0.1 percent lower to 24,893.35. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.9 percent to 7,051.98.