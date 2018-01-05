Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all time highs; YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade amid Asian shares inching closer to their record high on strong US jobs data.

While Sensex rose 176 points to 34,146 level, Nifty was up 41 points to 10,547 level. Market breadth was positive with 1417 stocks rising against 429 falling on the BSE.

The Sensex touched its all time high of 34,161 in early morning trade.

YES Bank (2.74%), Bharti Airtel (1.16%) and Tata Steel (1.07%) were the top Sensex gainers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 were trading in green.

Consumer durables and metals stocks led the charge on BSE with the indexes rising 276 points and 216 points, respectively.

Among 19 sectoral indexes, oil and gas was the only loser down 31 points or 0.20 percent.

BSE Midcap and small cap indexes rose 122 points and 187 points respectively.

Idea Cellular rose over 6 per cent, top gainer on BSE, after the telco unveiled a plan to raise Rs 6,750 crore ahead of its merger with Vodafone's local unit. As part of the plan, Idea will raise Rs 3,250 crore by selling 326.6 million shares on a preferential basis to companies controlled by its parent Aditya Birla Group at Rs 99.5 apiece.

On Thursday, Sensex rose 176 points to 33,969, Nifty was up 61 points to 10,504 level. The markets gained steam during the last hour of trade.

Global markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 0.3 percent in morning trade to 584.5, with benchmark indexes in Australia and South Korea up about 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to a 26-year high.

The US ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed U.S. private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, the biggest monthly increase since March and well above economists' expectations of a rise of 190,000.

That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average sail past the 25,000-mark for the first time. S&P 500 gained 0.40 percent while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18 percent, both notching record closing highs.