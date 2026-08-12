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Sensex, Nifty tumble; Tata Group stocks slip after N Chandrasekaran's resignation

Sensex, Nifty tumble; Tata Group stocks slip after N Chandrasekaran's resignation

Select Tata Group stocks, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, featured among the top drags on Nifty50 after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons Chairman.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty tumble; Tata Group stocks slip after N Chandrasekaran's resignationBroader indices were also trading lower, reflecting a cautious tone across the domestic equity market.

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in Wednesday's late-morning trading session, weighed by selling pressure in information technology (IT) and consumer stocks. Select Tata Group stocks, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, featured among the top drags on Nifty50 after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons Chairman.

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Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Chandrasekaran will complete his current term, which runs until February 2027, and will not seek reappointment.

At last check, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was down 544.36 points or 0.70 per cent at 77,609.89, while the broader NSE Nifty50 index declined 174.95 points or 0.71 per cent to 24,296.75 level.

Broader indices were also trading lower, reflecting a cautious tone across the domestic equity market.

Chandrasekaran steps down

Chandrasekaran's resignation comes ahead of Tata Sons' annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 18. He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and became its chairman in January 2017.

He joined the Tata Group in 1987 and subsequently became CEO and managing director of TCS in 2009. He moved to Tata Sons as chairman in 2017.

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Earlier in February, Tata Sons had postponed a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman. The development followed opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable arm of the Tata Group.

Chandrasekaran's departure comes against the backdrop of reported differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over issues including board representation and the group's strategic direction. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's minority stake in Tata Sons has also been a subject of discussion involving the holding company and Tata Trusts.

Chandrasekaran's statement:

"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility.

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My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026.

However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.

It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.

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I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders.

Warm regards,

Chandra"

Meanwhile, market breadth remained weak, with 1,955 of the 3,240 stocks traded on NSE declining, while 1,188 advanced and 97 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:42 AM IST
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