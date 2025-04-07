scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Sensex, Nifty: Why stock market selloff is turning uglier; Black Monday, China, Trump & more

Feedback

Sensex, Nifty: Why stock market selloff is turning uglier; Black Monday, China, Trump & more

Japan's Nikkei plunged 7 per cent while Korea's Kospi is down 5.24 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 has lost 6 per cent. US indices are down up to 10 per cent in two sessions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.82 per cent on Friday, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 tumbling up to 5.97 per cent, triggering a selloff in Asia today. Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.82 per cent on Friday, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 tumbling up to 5.97 per cent, triggering a selloff in Asia today.

Stock market today: Indian stock investors are bracing for another round of selloff, this time deeper, after China decided to levy 34 per cent duties on all US imports and impose export controls on rare earth minerals from April 10, as the tit-for-tat tariffs by the two of world's largest economies threaten the global economic growth. India, which is discussing bilateral trade agreements with the US administration, can be no exception.

Related Articles

With fresh import tariffs by China, demand for US exports may decline, which could weaken the US economy. Given China's heft -- it is a top trading partner with 120 countries, including India, a higher US tariff would only lead to outsized supply of Chinese goods, hitting domestic manufacturing, Systematix warned.  

"The tariff shock is likely to herald a sharper growth slowdown, while the risk of China dumping is a disinflationary risk," Nomura said.

Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.82 per cent on Friday, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 tumbling up to 5.97 per cent, triggering a selloff in Asia today. Japan's Nikkei plunged 7 per cent while Korea's Kospi is down 5.24 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 has lost 6 per cent. 

With this US stocks are down 10 per cent in two sessions.

"A full blown trade war will impact global trade and global economic growth. The steep decline in the dollar index to 102 is favourable for capital flows to emerging economies like India. However FPIs are likely to be in a wait and watch mode before turning buyers. The total FPI selling in India up to 5th April stood at Rs 10,354 crore," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments. 

To be sure, the weighted average tariffs for the targeted 52 major countries contributing 66 per cent of US imports work out to 34.6 per cent. At these levels, the average tariffs are higher than the levels seen before the
Great Depression and are akin to levels of 1900, which resulted due to the post-Civil War (1862-64) era of the US Gilded Age, Systematix noted.

"India’s real growth sensitivity to global trade volume growth is high; for every 100 bps decline/rise in global trade volume growth, regal GDP growth gets impacted by 178 bps (2008-2019). Trump 1.0 tariff war (2019) slowed India GDP growth to 3.5 per cent (1Q-3QFY20), down 330 bps from FY18 average of 6.8 per cent," Systematix said.

Nomura has maintained its below-consensus GDP growth projection of 6 per cent for India in FY26 from 6.2 per cent expected in FY25. It remained alert to downside risks. The ongoing trade negotiations could lower the tariff rate over the coming months, it said and expects India to benefit from the ongoing supply chain shifts.

In this truncated week, all eyes would be on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome on April 9, followed by key macroeconomic indicators — IIP and CPI data—due on April 11. TCS would be announcing its quarterly results on April 10. The stock market would be closed on that day on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Investments in risk assets are prone to modest returns and will likely underperform high-grade bonds and gold, Systematix said.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 07, 2025, 6:39 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement