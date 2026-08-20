Brent crude oil price was trading above $91 per barrel mark, posing a risk to the rally in Indian equities. It stood at $91.94 per barrel.

Here's a look at factors that led to the market rally today.

US bond yields fall

US Treasury yields fell sharply after the US Department of the Treasury announced plans to at least double its government debt buybacks, easing pressure from multi-year highs. The benchmark 10-year note yield dropped to around 4.64–4.66%, while the 30-year bond yield tumbled roughly 10 basis points to near 5.19%. The decline in US bond yields indicates a positive potential construct for equity markets, globally.

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Asian market rally

South Korea's Kospi rallied 400 pts or 6.18% as technology stocks rebounded sharply following their recent selloff. Japan's Nikkei rose 595 points to 65,896. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 292 pts or 1.15%.

FIIs evince interest

FIIs extended their buying streak for the second consecutive day, buying equities worth Rs 407 crore. DIIs also continued their buying spree for the seventh straight session, investing Rs 3,973 crore, providing strong domestic institutional support to the market.

Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The market, which has been steadily downtrending for the last 12 trading sessions, appears set for a short-term reversal now. The market is in oversold territory and a mild rally triggered by short-covering is likely.

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but one quick pullback rally is not ruled out if the market surpasses the 24,200/77400 resistance mark. Above that, we could expect a technical bounce back to the 24,300–24,350/77500-77800 levels. On the flip side, below 24,000/76700, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it slips below that, the index could fall to the 24,900–24,800/76500-76200 range."

Previous session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday. Sensex fell 325.78 points or 0.42 percent at 76,909.68, and the Nifty was down 76.60 points or 0.32 percent at 24,078.30.