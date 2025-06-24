Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Sensex plunges 1,100 pts from day's high, Nifty gives up 25k; here's why

Sensex plunged 1118 points to 81,900 against the day's high of 83,018 and Nifty tanked 318 points to 24,999 against the peak of 25,317 in the afternoon session.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025 3:05 PM IST
Sensex plunges 1,100 pts from day's high, Nifty gives up 25k; here's why Stock market: At 2:31 pm, Sensex was up just 242 points to 82,138 and Nifty rose 90 pts to 25,061.

Indian benchmark indices trimmed gains in the afternoon session amid reports that Iran has launched a fresh missile attack on Israel after the ceasefire announcement. Israel vowed to reply back to Iran's violation of ceasefire with high intensity strikes in Tehran.  Sensex plunged 1118 points to 81,900 against the day's high of 83,018 and Nifty tanked 318 points to 24,999 against the peak of 25,317. 

At 2:31 pm, Sensex was up just 242 points to 82,138 and Nifty rose 90 pts to 25,061. 

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 450.07 lakh crore against the high of Rs 452.12 lakh crore. In the previous session, mcap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 447.82 lakh crore. 

Stocks such as PowerGrid, NTPC, Trent, Reliance, HCL Tech, BEL, Maruti, HUL, and TCS led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 1.29% in the afternoon deals.  

On the other hand, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3%.

As many as 107 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 41 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. 
Market breadth was in the green. Out of 4107 stocks traded, 2709 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 1236 stocks were trading in the red while 162 stocks remained unchanged.

However, Brent crude futures were down 3.19% to $69.20 per barrel and WTI crude futures fell 3.23% to $66.30 per barrel. 

 India VIX, the NSE's volatility gauge, was down just 1.07% to 13.90. In early deals, the volatility index fell 5.33% to 13.30 against the previous close of 14.05.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 24, 2025 2:37 PM IST
